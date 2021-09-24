Following a sluggish defeat at the hands of Van Vleck last week, St. Joseph’s Carter Nelson knew his team needed to step up to the plate Friday night when they squared off against Bloomington.
“We had a really good week of practice," Nelson said. "After the loss last week, we realized our practices were slow and sluggish. We came in tonight with the right mindset. We came to work."
That hard work paid off as the Flyers cruised to a 40-0 win.
St. Joseph (3-1) put together dominating performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Flyers tallied 346 rushing yards on 28 carries. The defense not only pitched a shutout, they held Bloomington (2-3) to 53 yards of total offense.
St. Joseph set the tone early when Nelson intercepted a pass on the Bobcats’ first play of the game.
The Bobcats defense forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing Flyer possession. However, the Flyers’ defense held Bloomington to a punt attempt in which the snap sailed over the punters’ head and set the Flyers up with great field position.
Nelson saw an opening on a quick trap play and dashed in from 17 yards out to put the first points on the board. He followed that score with a 44-yard run late in the first quarter, handing the Flyers a 13-0 lead.
The Bobcats’ defense held tough throughout the second quarter until Gage Barrera scored his first of three touchdowns on a 8-yard run with 2:22 to go before halftime. Barrera had 182 yards on 13 carries for the Flyers.
St. Joseph entered halftime with a comfortable 20-0 lead.
“Carter and Gage had big games," said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. "The defense was stellar. We were a little short handed this week and we had some kids step in."
Duprie was most pleased with the way the team was able to rebound from the loss last week.
“I feel like if we would have played like this last week we would be sitting at 4-0," Duprie said. "However, when you don’t focus on what you are supposed to do, bad things are going to happen. Going forward our goal is to keep getting better and not to backslide."
Bloomington head coach Chris Horn knew his team had their work cut out for them. He was pleased with how his team fought and played hard throughout the game.
“St. Joseph is an extremely good team," Horn said. "They are tough to handle. Their running game just wore on us. Our kids played with good effort tonight. I’m very proud of them. We were just a little outnumbered tonight."
St. Joseph added rushing scores by Barrera and Nelson in the second half. Barrera scored on runs of 54 and 40 yards. Nelson added a 10-yard score.
“Our offensive line was amazing," Nelson said. "We had a little trouble at the beginning of the game. We played together as a team, and that is how we won."
