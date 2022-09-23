EDNA — Down by seven points with 53 seconds remaining, St. Joseph fumbled the ball on the 9 yard line, sealing a TAPPS Division II, District 3 victory for Brownsville St. Joseph, 47-40.
Gage Barrera led the way with 278 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.
St. Joseph took the halftime lead, 34-26, following an explosive offensive performance.
Gage Barrera had 161 yards rushing with 3 touchdowns and Aiden Aragon threw for 144 yards with a touchdown pass to Jace Saddler, who had 77 yards receiving going into the halftime break.
After opening the season with a win over Aransas Pass, the Flyers lost their next two, including a 40-30 loss to Houston Northland Christian in Week 3.
Gage Barrera rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns against Northland Christian, earning Built Ford Tough Player of the Week among the state’s private schools.
The senior entered Friday with 548 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
The teams last played in 2011 when they were district opponents and Brownsville St. Joseph captured a 39-22 win.