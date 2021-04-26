The St. Joseph girls qualified for the state tournament as a team, shooting a 381 total and finishing in second place at the TAPPS 5A regional tournament at River Crossing Country Club.
Harper Edwards, Callie Nelson, Emma Milam, Elaina Lee make up the team advancing to the tournament. Edwards shot a 71 at the regional tournament, the second best score on the day.
St. Josephs Jacob Pena also qualified to the tournament as an individual.
Pena shot a 72, to finish in fifth at the regional tournament and clinch a spot at state.
The TAPPS 5A state tournament will be played May 3-4 at Cottonwood Golf Course in Waco.
