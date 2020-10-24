Following are the results from the 2020 St. Joseph Golf Tournament.
2020 St. Joe Golf Tournament
1st place 44.9
Lawrence Cortez, Mark Bazan, Jacob Vasquez, Jerry Vasquez
2nd Place 46.8
Randy Bena, Tom Curtis, Cory Bena, Chris Bena
3rd Place 47.05
Richard Flowers Sr., Rickey Flowers, Josh Flowers, Joseph Flowers
Closest to Hole:
#2- Troy McIntosh
#5- Tom Curtis
#11 Josh Flowers
#14 Devin New
Longest Drive:
#13 Zander Lozurs
