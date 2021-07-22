Gerald Sanchez was ready to broadcast his first Sugar Land Skeeters road game of the season when he noticed the video feed was gone.
He discovered the Oklahoma City mascot had jumped up on the dugout and bumped into the camera minutes before the game was scheduled to start.
Instead of panicking, Sanchez proceeded to do the play-by-play from the Game Day app, which surprised even his supervisor.
Sanchez’s ability to adjust on the fly and the passion he has for his craft have helped him become the voice of the Skeeters, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
“Ever since I was a little boy, this has always been a dream of mine, and I hope to eventually be able to do Major League Baseball,” Sanchez said. “This has been a dream. It’s been so much fun.”
Sanchez, 45, did everything he could to jump start his career beginning with announcing the starting lineups for basketball games while he was student at Victoria St. Joseph.
He landed his first radio job when he turned 16 at KVIC in Victoria.
He continued announcing games whenever possible while attending the University of Houston, and took whatever work he could find after graduating.
Sanchez has called high school games for Legacy Sports Network, UIL state championship games and college baseball and basketball games for Houston and Rice.
“I really work hard at my craft and to study the history of broadcasters,” he said. “Vin Scully, Ernie Harwell, Harry Carey in his early days and Gene Elston — all the great ones. I just listen to them.”
Sanchez’s opportunity with the Skeeters came about because of the work he did during the COVID-19 pandemic, when virtually all of baseball was shut down.
Former University of Texas and major league pitcher Roger Clemens started a four-team independent league with games played at Constellation Field, the home park of the Skeeters.
Sanchez, with a recommendation from former Astros announcer Brett Dolan, applied to broadcast the games.
He was invited to do a game and after the broadcast, was asked back for the rest of the season.
“I was so thankful,” he said. “I was virtually sitting around the house doing nothing. It was a great opportunity and a lot of fun.”
Sanchez had his foot in the door, but still had to apply for the Skeeters’ job when minor league baseball resumed this season.
Sanchez’s audition was to recreate the bottom of the ninth inning of the 2019 American League Championship Series game between the Astros and New York Yankees.
“They knew me, but I still had to go through the application process,” Sanchez said. “I guess they liked my tape.”
Sanchez’s access to players is still limited by COVID restrictions, which makes the job more challenging. He usually arrives at the park about four hours before game time to prepare for the broadcast, which is streamed online.
He goes on select road trips, but calls most away games from the video feed.
“It’s not easy, especially baseball,” Sanchez said. “Baseball is not a television sport. You can’t see who’s leading off first, you can’t see who’s in the bullpens, you can’t see the depth of the outfielders or the infield. You can’t see any of that. All you see is batter, catcher, pitcher.”
Sanchez wouldn’t mind eventually moving to a broadcast booth 22 miles down the road in Minute Maid Park. But for the present, he’s more than satisfied.
“It’s a different challenge, but it’s so much fun,” Sanchez said. “I tell people this all the time, it feels like I’m on vacation. At the end of the baseball season, I go back to football. This is just so much fun being around baseball. Just being around guys who have been around the game. I look forward to being able to talk to them and pick their brains and hear stories.”
