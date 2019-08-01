Most people stay indoors when it’s hot and humid outside, but that was not the case for second year St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones and his team on their first day of practice.
“It’s great to be back out here practicing,” Jones said. “We have been doing some camps over the summer but none of it is the same until you get to put on the helmets again.”
Football season is here as St. Joseph High school holds their first practice of the season. pic.twitter.com/7H75ZqxJxx— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 1, 2019
The Flyers are returning a number of players, including starting quarterback Jacob Bordovsky. Bordovsky suffered a shoulder injury in the spring that he is working back from, but Jones fully expects him to be ready to go this season.
Jones said Bordovsky has spent lots of time with the team’s new offensive coordinator Jared Taylor, who is replacing DJ Monroe.
The Flyers other returning players have been busy as well, and Jones thinks that the team’s effort in the gym during the summer will pay off when they play nine weeks in a row this season.
“Ninety percent of the returning players were in the gym all summer long,” Jones said. “They hit the weight room, got stronger and came back better players. You can see that the kids have been putting in the work all summer, and see the drive and how they want this just as much as the coaches.”
St. Joseph also held camps for their players over the summer. Jones thinks that the time spent on the field by his players will help prepare them for the season.
“Summer camps are important to have during the summer because it actually gets you back to doing football,” Jones said. “The workout program is great for training and fitness, but getting back to the grassroots of the game is what the camps do. Having time to work on your football movements and getting back to working on technique types are an important thing, so that’s what is great about those camps.”
For Jones, it’s about taking a simple approach to practice.
“We have to get back to basics and fundamentals,” he said. “That’s what these first practices are for. We have to focus on catching the ball, running the right routes, making sure everyone’s footwork is right and getting them ready for the season.”
And when the season starts, there are lofty expectations for the Flyers.
St. Joseph finished with a 6-5 record last season and a 2-3 record in district.
The Flyers fell to Austin Regents in the TAPPS bi-district round.
“Our goal is to get to a state championship game,” Jones said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat that. “But we have to take things one game at a time. You can’t look ahead if you want to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.