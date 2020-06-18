Holden Garcia couldn’t stand the indoors anymore.
After three months of quarantine, he needed a release and a way to work off his energy.
When St. Joseph offered the opportunity for students to participate in summer strength and conditioning workouts, he couldn’t jump fast enough.
“I was going a bit crazy, said Garcia, a senior. “I was locked up in my house not doing anything, and it’s just been so great to be back out here.”
The Flyers are now a week into their summer workouts and are slowly ramping up the pace.
“I’m feeling good,” said St. Joseph senior Matt Janak. “I’m a little out of shape, but I think we all are. It’s good to be back and I’m excited for this year.”
The Flyers are in the middle of a reshuffle. Last month, Bryan Jones resigned as head football coach and athletic director.
Defensive coordinator Michael Blank and offensive coordinator Jared Taylor also left the program.
While the school is in the search of a new head coach, St. Joseph President John Gilley has helped run the summer workouts for football players.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep these kids safe,” Gilley said. “We’re doing a screening for every athlete that comes in. It’s just a verbal questionnaire at this time but I have applied for some grant money to get thermometers so we would be able to test a large group of people.
“Once they are here, it’s quite difficult but we try and keep them six feet apart at all times, and take every precaution we can.”
Gilley and the Flyers took their time deciding when and how to start summer workouts. They wanted to make sure the students had something to do over the summer.
“These kids have been cooped up for so long and their lives for the most part have probably been fairly sedentary,” Gilley said. “I think for their own health, they need to start getting active and getting some interaction with each other. That was a big motivating factor in getting them out here.”
Garcia and other students have appreciated having the outlet.
“Seeing all the guys here has really brightened my mood,” Garcia said. “Just to have some sort of interaction even with distancing is great.”
TAPPS will allow schools to put on pads and start football workouts Aug. 3.
“Once we get to football my goal is just to keep the culture we’ve created of winning for the past two or three years,” Janak said. “I just want to keep that tradition of winning going and show the younger kids what’s expected.”
Gilley said the program is still in the process of finding a new coach.
“It’s going very well, Gilley said. “We hope to have an announcement here relatively soon.”
