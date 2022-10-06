While not a must win game, St. Joseph finds itself in need of a district win to avoid being forced to win their final four games of the season.
The Flyers (1-4, 0-2) travel to San Antonio Friday night to face off against San Antonio Christian (1-3-1, 0-2) in a TAPPS Division II, District 3 matchup.
“If we are to control our own destiny we need to win this one or the next four,” said head coach James Duprie. "I think this game is not the easiest and not the hardest. It would be good to win this one for sure. It’s very important in the scheme of things."
The Flyers are coming off a 51-12 loss to Regents School of Austin.
While the Flyers struggled throughout the game, running back Gage Barrera was able to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns. The senior has rushed for 933 yards with 14 touchdowns this season.
San Antonio Christian fell to Brownsville St. Joseph 41-37 last week. The Flyers had a similar result against Brownsville falling 47-40.
The Flyers defense will need to be on its toes Friday as San Antonio Christian has shown that they will both run and throw the football. In their previous games, they have come out primarily running or throwing the ball.
“They played Regents and they threw the ball pretty much every down. When they played Brownsville they were very heavy on the run,” Duprie said.
The Flyer offense will need to take what the defense gives them. San Antonio Christian has played very aggressively up front this year in an attempt to stop the run. Duprie sees the need to be able to adjust off of that defensive look to have success Friday evening.
“We’re going to need to block who we should and do what we can do up front. If we do, we’ll be fine,” he said.