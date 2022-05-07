Danny Tunchez knew St. Joseph needed to go through a rough non-district schedule.

The Flyers were 1-9 overall and 1-1 in TAPPS Division II, District 4 on March 16 after a doubleheader with Cuero. St. Joseph also faced top-ranked Corpus Christi Ray and Corpus Christi Caroll at the Victoria ISD tournament.

The second-year coach wanted his players to learn how to play the tough teams.

“Oh it was pretty tough,” sophomore shortstop Vic Nuñez said. “But luckily our team became a team and we all stuck together and fought through it.”

Following the Cuero twinbill, the Flyers won six of their next seven games to capture the outright District 4 title a year after sharing the title and going into the playoffs as the two-seed.

St. Joseph (7-10) will begin its postseason with a best-of-3 area round series with Austin St. Michael’s. The teams will play in a doubleheader scheduled for 3 and 6 p.m.

“At the beginning of the year, we always set goals,” Tunchez said. “Of course, last year was to find a way to get into the playoffs. This year it was more realistic for us to go after it and we attained it.”

St. Joseph can give credit to a move Tunchez made to the Flyers’ defense.

Sophomore Will Weischwill started the season at third base and struggled to produce.

Tunchez moved Weischwill to catcher, a position he had never played before.

“That changed everything,” Tunchez said.

The Flyers’ battery slashed at a .434 clip in district, making him one of three batters in the lineup over .400 in nine district games.

“I got thrown into a game because our catcher got tired,” Weischwill said, “and I loved it. I got back there and I was just kind of a natural. It was definitely shocking because I had always played third base.”

Tunchez expects sophomore Nuñez to be considered for the District 4 MVP honors this season after hitting .535 in district.

Nuñez wants this team to ride the wave of momentum they’re on as long as possible.

“We just have to play inning by inning,” Nuñez said. “We just have to scratch a run across every inning and throw up zeroes. It’s a lot of hard work and effort.”