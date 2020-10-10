Following are the results from Saturday's St. Joseph Invitational Cross Country meet on Saturday.
Girls
1. Lauren Theriot, St. Joseph, 13:35
2. Sarah Ybara, St. Joseph, 14:40
4. Emma Schilhab, St. Joseph, 15:22
7. Kora Gonzelez, Faith Academy, 16:03
8. Beka Hurt, Faith Academy, 16:03
9. Hannah Cornwell, Faith Academy, 17:02
11. Kim Padron, Faith Academy, 18:52
12. Larkin Burris, St. Joseph, 19:34
13. Kali McCord, Faith Academy, 21:11
Boys
1. Nick Rodriguez, St. Joseph, 17:05
2. Isaac Mahan, St. Joseph, 18:11
4. Jonathan Gutierez, St. Joseph, 20:42
5. Devin Johnson, St. Joseph, 20:49
9. Sam Whitaker, St. Joseph, 21:44
11. Collin Yarbrough, St. Joseph, 21:13
12. Peter Eaves, St. Joseph, 21:14
13. Ryan Pham, St. Joseph, 25:03
14. Diego Garza, St. Joseph, 26:15
