Following a second-round playoff exit, St. Joseph senior Monroe Hobbs and the rest of the Flyers went into the offseason with the goal of improving team chemistry.
In James Duprie’s second year as head coach, the Flyers look toward the 2021 season with high expectations after going 3-4 last season and losing to TAPPS Division II, District 4 opponent Houston Second Baptist in the area round as they begin the first week of practice.
“I’m really excited about our team chemistry,” Hobbs said. “Everybody is working well together, a little better than last year. We have a lot of intensity, the coaches have a lot of intensity, and we’re just a good group of guys all together.”
Hobbs should see snaps at running back this season. Senior Jackson Stefka is taking the first-team snaps at quarterback as the Flyers begin workouts.
The Flyers advanced to the state tournament in 7on7 this summer, which Hobbs sees as a step in the right direction for the backs and receivers.
“A lot of those who are skill players got a lot of work in through 7on7,” Hobbs said. “Being together in the summer helped build team chemistry going into practice.”
Defensive and offensive lineman Hayden Land was excited to see his teammates putting in the effort over the summer to prepare for a successful season.
“I feel really great going into this season,” Land said. “I feel like we are a whole different team than we were last year. We have a lot of new family members coming in to help us get to the next level. My expectation for the season is playoffs or bust.”
Duprie expects the team to compete for the playoffs and is pleased with the turnout in the first week of practice.
“We have a lot of kids out for football this year,” Duprie said. “We are trying to see who needs to be in the right spot. We have some new stuff on offense and defense we are putting in, so we are getting them acclimated to that and getting the kids going.”
St. Joseph’s first scrimmage is Aug. 14 at San Antonio Holy Cross.
The Flyers open the season Sept. 3 at Karnes City.
