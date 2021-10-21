Despite a 24-7 loss to Houston Lutheran South Academy, St. Joseph controls its own destiny with regards to a spot in the payoffs.
The Flyers are sitting in the fourth and final spot in TAPPS Division II District 4. Winning their final three district games guarantees the Flyers a playoff spot.
“We have a shot in every game we play,” said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. “There are some good teams in our district. We’ll just have to play well and see how it goes. If we want to control our own destiny, we need to win out.”
In order to accomplish their goal, St. Joseph’s (4-3, 0-2) offense will need to be more efficient.
Running back Gage Barrera has led St. Joseph’s offense all season. A quick, downhill runner, Barrera eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark last week and is averaging 8 yards a carry.
Moving the chains, consistency and ball control will be the focus in Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Fort Bend Christian Academy (4-3, 2-0).
“I think we have a good game plan. We’re going to have to go out and execute,” Duprie said. “They are a good team, there is no doubt about that.”
Fort Bend will rely on its big offensive line to attack the Flyers defense.
“They are big up front,” Duprie said. “They have some very good skill kids. They will be talented for sure. We can play with them and I feel we have a very good shot if we execute.”
