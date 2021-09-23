St. Joseph travels to Bloomington Friday to take on an improved Bloomington team that enters the game with a 2-2 record.
The Bobcats will look to continue their defensive success in order to slow down the Flyer rushing attack.
“We’ve played well in every game,” said Bloomington head coach Chris Horn. “I’m proud of the kids and the coaches. They have worked hard. I can’t remember the last time Bloomington has only allowed 28 points in four games.”
St. Joseph (2-1) is coming off a 34-13 loss to Van Vleck, a game where turnovers were the nemesis for the Flyers. St. Joseph committed six turnovers which affected the outcome of the game.
“We had three turnovers in the first half, yet we were winning at halftime,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie. “We continued that in the second half. We weren’t very focused.”
The Flyers worked on limiting turnovers and team focus this week in practice. They will look to lean on the success of their running game against the Bobcats.
St. Joseph is averaging 258 yards on the ground this season. Gage Barrera is leading the way with 442 yards and six touchdowns, averaging seven yards a carry.
“Last week was maybe a good wake up call for us. We’ll see how we bounce back against Bloomington,” Duprie said. “We had some young kids step up last week. I told the kids it’s not as good or bad as it seems, but we really didn’t play that well.”
Bloomington’s defense will be tested Friday.
“They can run the ball downhill with their running back and quarterback,” Horn said. “They can throw the ball downfield, they are tough to defend.”
