St. Joseph will look to right the ship as they square off against Fort Bend Christian Academy (4-2, 1-1) in a crucial TAPPS Division II, District 5 game at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero.
The Flyers (3-3, 0-2) are coming into the Homecoming matchup following a tough 34-33 loss against Lutheran South Academy. The Flyers played come from behind football against the Pioneers, as they battled back from a 24-13 first half deficit.
“It was a rollercoaster,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “We didn’t stop the Pioneers in the first half. They jumped right on us. We fought and came back.”
Playing consistent football will be crucial for the Flyers this week as they struggled the previous week against Houston Second Baptist in the second half. St. Joseph entered halftime of that game leading 12-7.
“We played a really good second half against Lutheran South, and we played a really good first half against Second Baptist,” Jones said. “The kids are learning how to win. We grew up as a team, I tell you that.”
Two Flyers who have grown into their roles this season have been running backs Quincy Johnson and Drake Hale. Johnson has been a consistent threat for the Flyers this year. Last week he rushed for 166 yards, which included a go ahead 48 yard run late in the fourth quarter. He also had an 8 yard touchdown reception. The dual threat Johnson will look to continue that success tonight. Drake, while filling in for KeAon Griffin (injured), contributed 114 yards of rushing with a 16 yard touchdown run. The Flyers expect Griffin back for tonight’s game.
The Flyers will also look for continued success out of quarterback J’Den Miller. Miller threw for 178 yards last week, including 2 touchdown passes. Alex Angerstein led the receiving core with 79 yards.
The Flyers have had a great week of practice in preparation for tonight’s game.
“We’ve had the best couple of days of practice we’ve had all season,” Jones said. “The kids have been locked in. Monday we looked really sharp. The leaders on this team have really stepped it up this week.”
Fort Bend features an explosive big play offense. They are led by running back Claude Minkandi and quarterback JD Migl. Migl has thrown for 1255 yards and Minkandi has rushed for 815 yards. Minkandi, a breakaway runner, is averaging 10.1 yards a carry.
“They’re explosive,” Jones said. “That’s the thing about playing Houston schools, every team has athletes. They are a spread team and their running back is good. Defensively, they’ve given up a lot of points.”
The Flyers’ big play offense will look to capitalize on offense, while their defense will hone in on Minkandi and company.
Notes: Fans are asked not to park in front of the gym. Only the home side of the stadium will be open.
The Flyer Alumni association will have their Homecoming tailgate party beginning at 6 p.m.
