Coming off of a 33-13 victory against Aransas Pass, St. Joseph Flyers will turn its attention to Luling.
The Flyers (1-0) will travel to Luling for a 7:30 p.m. Friday game against the Eagles.
Luling (1-0) claimed a 27-16 win over Rice Consolidated in its opening game.
St. Joseph's rushing attack was led by Gage Barrera, who had 10 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
The Flyers’ passing game had its moments, as Aiden Aragon made his debut at quarterback.
The sophomore threw for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Most those yards came on a 93-yard touchdown pass to Caden Repper.
Repper popped open on a quick slant route in which Aragon threw a strike.
“The pass was a run/pass option for Aiden," said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie. "The safety rolled down and he threw it behind the safety. We like to let them catch it short and let the athletes run in open space.”
Duprie saw some good and a some areas where the Flyers will need to improve on in order to be successful.
“We turned the ball over too many times," Duprie said. "We did some good things for sure. We were better than we were in the scrimmage, so we are going in the right direction. We just have to keep improving."
The biggest hurdle for the Flyers this week will be Luling's size advantage up front.
“Luling is big up front," Duprie said. "They have two players over 300 pounds. They are deep and they rotate their defensive line. Their quarterback is very athletic. They are a sound team.”
St. Joseph will focus on limiting mistakes and controlling the tempo of the game.
“It’s going to come down to us being able to do what we need to do and execute on special teams,” Duprie said.
