The St. Joseph Flyers (1-1, 0-1) return home this week to host Fort Bend Christian Academy (3-1, 2-0) in a TAAPS District 4, Division II matchup.
St. Joseph had a rough outing last week on the road as they were defeated 49-12 at the hands of Lutheran South.
“Their quarterback was pretty good. Anytime we could get to him, we could not bring him down,” Flyer head coach James Duprie commented.
Lutheran South had a total of 560 yards, 413 of which were through the air. The Flyers totaled 294 yards, while out rushing Lutheran South 189 yards to 147.
Lutheran South was able to use big plays to put points on the board. Their defense forced a couple turnovers while the offense hit a few long passes for scores.
The Flyers’ were led by running back Jace Saddler (14-111) and quarterback Jordan Thibodeaux (17-54 rushing, 8-18, 119 passing). The Flyers’ scored on a Hayden Sills 2 yard ran and a Thibodeaux 6 yard run.
Matthew Janak had two interceptions for the Flyer defense.
Putting together a consistent starting lineup between COVID-19 quarantines and injuries has been a challenge thus far for Duprie and the Flyers.
“We are playing musical chairs on the line. We had some kids who had only practiced a couple days before the game,” said Duprie.
This week the Flyers will turn their attention to Fort Bend Christian Academy.
“We expect to see a two back running team who will run the counter often,” Duprie said. “They have a very good receiver who they like to throw quick passes to and let him run. They have the biggest line in our district.”
St. Joseph will need to control the ball and slow down the offensive and defensive lines in order to secure a win this evening.
