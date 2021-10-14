Victoria St. Joseph looks to rebound after falling to state-ranked Houston Second Baptist in its TAPPS Division II, District 4 opener.
The Flyers, who fell to 4-2 overall, will take on Houston Lutheran South (5-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium.
“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie. “Second Baptist is a very good team. I don’t think the score was indicative of what it should have been. We moved the ball well. I thought the defense played well. We just didn’t do a good job coming out in the third quarter.”
Gage Barrera eclipsed the century mark, rushing for 149 yards on 24 carries against Second Baptist.
Barrera will need a repeat performance against the Pioneers if St. Joseph is to be successful.
“They are a spread team,” Duprie said. “They have some very good receivers and they throw the ball around 80 percent of the time. Defensively, they have good inside linebackers.”
The St. Joseph secondary, led by junior Carter Nelson, will be tested by Lutheran South’s passing game. Senior linebacker Monroe Hobbs and the defensive front will attempt to apply pressure on the quarterback.
Hobbs leads the Flyers with 68 solo tackles.
“We are going to have to defend the pass,” Duprie said. “We did a much better job with penalties and keeping those in check last week. If we go out there and execute, move the ball offensive, and contain them on defense, we have a pretty good shot at a win.”
