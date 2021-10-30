St. Joseph's Alfredo Vasquez and Logan Meador combine efforts to drop a ball carrier against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
St. Joseph's Carter Nelson leaps high into the air and snags a pass in the end zone against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
St. Joseph's Gage Barrera keeps driving his legs and churns for yardage against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph's Alfredo Vasquez and Logan Meador combine efforts to drop a ball carrier against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph's Carter Nelson leaps high into the air and snags a pass in the end zone against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
The St. Joseph Flyers enter the field prior to their contest against The Woodlands Christian Academy in a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
St. Joseph saw its playoff chances slip away as The Woodlands Christian Academy used a time consuming offense to defeat the Flyers 42-15 in a TAPPS Division II District 4 matchup on Saturday at Victoria's Memorial Stadium.
St. Joseph was unable to contain the Warriors’ offense in the first half as they moved the chains consistently and used a run/pass balance to control the clock.
The Flyers' offense did not obtain a first down until the third quarter.
The Warriors (7-2, 2-2) drove down the field on their first possession and scored on a 38-yard pass from Josh Johnson to Blake Wiley.
1 of 13
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph's Carter Nelson leaps high into the air and snags a pass in the end zone against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
St. Joseph's Alfredo Vasquez and Logan Meador combine efforts to drop a ball carrier against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
St. Joseph's Hayden Land tackles the ball carrier while Gavin DeLaGarza comes in to assist Saturday against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Gallery: St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian Football
1 of 13
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph's Carter Nelson leaps high into the air and snags a pass in the end zone against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph's Gage Barrera keeps driving his legs and churns for yardage against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian Football
St. Joseph's Alfredo Vasquez and Logan Meador combine efforts to drop a ball carrier against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
The St. Joseph Flyers enter the field prior to their contest against The Woodlands Christian Academy in a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian Football
St. Joseph's Monroe Hobbs is consoled after the loss to The Woodlands Christian Academy Saturday in a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph defenders converge and drop the ball carrier Saturday against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
Jackson Stefka leaves his feet to get a pass over the outstretched arms of The Woodlands Christian Academy defenders during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph head coach James Duprie talks with his players during Saturday's TAPPS Division II, District 4 game against The Woodlands Christian Academy at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph's Gage Barrera stiff-arms his way past a defender during Saturday's TAPPS Division II, District 4 game against The Woodlands Christian Academy at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph's Hayden Land tackles the ball carrier while Gavin DeLaGarza comes in to assist Saturday against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph's Carter Nelson fights for possession of a pass against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St. Joseph's Jackson Stefka prepares to pass downfield against The Woodlands Christian Academy during a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football
St Joseph head coach James Duprie discusses strategy with his players before taking on The Woodlands Christian Academy in a TAPPS Division II, District 4 game Saturday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Following a St. Joseph (4-5, 0-4) punt, running back Roric Hawkins scored one of his two touchdowns on a 1-yard dive.
Hawkins put the Flyers in a 20-0 hole with his second touchdown, a 15-yard run, midway through the second quarter.
The Flyers’ offense quickly responded on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Stefka to a wide open Logan Meador. Stefka finished 6 of 15 for 110 yards.
As the Warriors were looking to score on their next possession, Johnson threw a fade to the back of the end zone that was intercepted by St. Joseph's Carter Nelson.
Yet the Flyers offense was unable to capitalize and forced to punt.
The Warriors then utilized a St. Joseph pass interference penalty and scored on a 2-yard run by Thomas Limon, giving them a comfortable 27-7 lead at the half.
“We had two short offensive series and they had some long drives in the first half," said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. "We just really didn’t play in the first half. They were able to jump on us, leaving us to play catch up after that."
St. Joseph's offense was able to move the ball with a bit more regularity in the second half behind running back Gage Barrera.
Barrera helped the Flyers offense move the chains, which limited the Warriors to a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Refusing to go down without a fight, Carter Nelson recovered a Warrior fumble early in the fourth quarter that led to Barrera's 33-yard touchdown.
Stefka connected with Nelson on the 2 point conversion to get the Flyers to within 15 points.
The Warriors offense was just too much in the end as they scored two unanswered touchdowns, ending the game and any hopes of a playoff appearance for the Flyers.
While disappointed, Barrera sees an opportunity for a homecoming win next week when the Flyers host Spring Frassati.
“We’re going to work on running our plays correctly and executing on offense this upcoming week, leading to a win Friday,” Barrera said.
Recommended For You
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.