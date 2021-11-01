St. Joseph vs. The Woodlands Christian football

St. Joseph's Gage Barrera stiff-arms his way past a defender during Saturday's TAPPS Division II, District 4 game against The Woodlands Christian Academy at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

 Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate

The Victoria St. Joseph football team will head in a different direction for district games next season.

The TAPPS football realignment for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year will send the Flyers into a nine-team district.

St. Joseph will compete in Division II, District 3 against Hyde Park, Regents, St. Dominic Savio and St. Michael's from Austin; San Antonio Christian, St. Anthony and TMI Episcopal from San Antonio, and Brownsville St. Joseph.

Shiner St. Paul and Hallettsville Sacred Heart will also have two new opponents in Division IV, District 2.

The Cardinals and Indians will be grouped with Bulverde Bracken Christian, Temple Central Texas Christian and New Braunfels Christian.

