James Duprie has coached in Victoria in the past.
Duprie will be back coaching in Victoria, but at a different location.
Duprie was named the athletic director and head football coach at St. Joseph on Friday by school president John Gilley.
Duprie comes to St. Joseph from Rockport-Fulton where he was an assistant football coach and girls powerlifting coach.
He will replace Bryan Jones, who resigned last month after two seasons as head coach to become an assistant at El Campo.
Gilley has been directing strength and conditioning workouts.
“St. Joseph is excited to welcome James Duprie to the Flyer family,” Gilley said in a news release. “He has a wealth of knowledge from his years of experience with football programs in the South Texas area.”
Duprie was the head coach at Nixon-Smiley in 2009 and the Mustangs had a 1-9 record.
He was an assistant at Victoria West under Leonard McAngus.
He also worked as the offensive coordinator at Woodsboro and Comfort, and was an assistant at Runge and Sinton.
“It’s an honor for me to be named the next athletic director and head football coach at St. Joseph High School,” Duprie said in the release. “It’s great to know the all the athletic teams at St. Joseph have had success in the past and I look forward to building on that this year. I’m excited to meet the kids and get started with football.”
The Flyers made their first back-to-back playoff appearances and captured their first playoff win since 2009 last season before finishing with a 7-4 record.
St. Joseph will compete in TAPPS Division II, District 4 against Fort Bend Christian, Spring Frassati, Houston Lutheran South, Houston Second Baptist and The Woodlands Christian in the upcoming season.
Duprie is expected to begin work at St. Joseph on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.