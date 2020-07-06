St. Joseph will have a new volleyball coach when the season begins this fall.
Christa Swanlund was named head on Friday by school president John Gilley.
Swanlund replaces Summer Brooks, who coached the previous two seasons.
Swanlund has been a USA Volleyball Club coach for 15 years, 10 of which she served as a club director.
She also served as a Texas Association of Sports Officials Certified Official, and a USAV Regional-Rated Official.
“Coach Swanlund will make a great addition to the St. Joseph High School coaching staff,” Gilley said. “Her passion and knowledge of the game as a coach, player and a referee gives her a unique perspective to bring to our student-athletes.”
Swanlund played high school and club volleyball. She played college volleyball in North Dakota as a middle blocker and right-side hitter.
“I look forward to enabling the St. Joseph volleyball program to continue in its tradition of success,” Swanlund said in the release. “I enjoy coaching volleyball, not only because I have a passion for the game, but because it allows me to facilitate the personal growth of group of individuals which I am blessed to teach.
I believe participation in team sports provides young athletes with the ability to develop emotional maturity, communicate effectively with others and nurtures the ability to be proud of their accomplishments.”
