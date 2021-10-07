Following a 26-0 victory over Brazos, St. Joseph has begun the season 4-1 for the first time since 2018.
The Flyers now turn their attention to their TAPPS Division II District 4 opener at Houston Second Baptist on Friday.
St. Joseph maintained a balanced offense throughout the game against Brazos. Quarterback Jackson Stefka threw for 108 yards and a touchdown and running back Gage Barrera rushed for 103 yards and two scores.
“We played well,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie said. “The defense played great. We figured a few things out at halftime. We had a turnover early in the first half, but we really played well in the second half.”
The Flyers (4-1) will rely on their option offense Friday in order to keep Second Baptist’s (4-1) potent offense off the field. Second Baptist features two running backs with Division 1 offers.
“They are pretty good. Both of their backs are seniors. One is going to Villanova, the other to Brown,” Duprie said. “I don’t think they are the same team as last year. I don’t think they are as good as they were, but they are still a good team.”
Second Baptist defeated St. Joseph 42-0 in last year’s area round playoff game.
Barrera comes into the game with 755 rushing yards, averaging eight yards a carry.
One constant this year for the Flyers’ offense has been the play of Stefka.
He brings a 57% completion rate into the game, while averaging 86 yards passing per game. Stefka has the ability to take off at any time, posing as a dual threat option for the Flyers. Most importantly, he has not thrown an interception this season.
Duprie knows the challenges his team faces in a very competitive district.
“All of our district games will be good games,” Duprie said. “Even Frassati Catholic is much improved this year. I think Woodlands Christian is very good. I think Fort Band Christian has the most talent we’ll see. Lutheran South is returning two talented receivers. They all have weapons and are all good teams. Second Baptist is ranked No. 2 in TAPPS. If we play well, we will be very competitive in district.”
