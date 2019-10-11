EDNA – The St. Joseph Flyers (3-2, 0-1) opened TAPPS Division II, District 5 play with a 30-12 loss Friday night in Edna against powerhouse Houston Second Baptist (6-0, 1-0).
The score was not indicative of the effort and game plan by the Flyers. St. Joseph came out in the first quarter behind an offensive line led by senior D’Ary Patton and drove the ball well for two first-quarter touchdowns.
Behind a valiant effort by running back KeAon Griffin (21 carries for 157 yards), the Flyers had the Eagles on their heels.
Griffin started the game rattling off a 29-yard run on his second carry, although the initial St. Joseph drive stalled on the Eagles' 24-yard line. The Flyers came up 2 yards short on fourth down, giving Second Baptist their first possession of the game.
On the first play from scrimmage for the Eagles, the Flyers' defense forced quarterback Josh Johnson to make a wayward pitch that was mishandled by his running back. St. Joseph linebacker Daybrien Thomas quickly pounced on the ball to set his team up with great field position.
The St. Joseph offense capitalized on the turnover as quarterback J’Den Miller snuck in from a yard out, putting the Flyers on the board.
The Flyers' defense then held the Eagles' offense in check, forcing a punt attempt. The Eagles tried a little trickery early in the game as punter David Nunez took the snap and darted to the right side in an attempt to fake the St. Joseph defense. The Flyers immediately recognized the fake punt attempt and stopped Nunez in his tracks.
The St. Joseph offense then drove the ball toward the end zone and, faced with a fourth and goal from the one-yard line, decided they were not going to be content with a field goal try. Miller again propelled through the line of scrimmage, scoring his second touchdown of the quarter. As the quarter came to an end, the Flyers had an early 12-0 lead.
St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Bordovsky, returning from an injury, saw action in the game. Unfortunately for both Bordovsky and the Flyers, he re-aggravated his hamstring, which had held him out this season, in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles' offense mustered up a lengthy drive to start the second quarter. It was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Everett Skillern. Following the David Nunez kick, the Flyers' lead was 12-7.
The ensuing drive was stalled when Dylan Kim intercepted a St. Joseph pass.
The score remained 12-7 as the teams entered the half.
The Flyers' offense was plagued with turnovers as they threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
“Turnovers killed us," said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. "We said that we could not beat ourselves. Second Baptist is too good of a team.”
Second Baptist's Johnson took over in the third quarter as he scored two touchdowns on the ground while getting into a groove throwing the ball. He scored on a 1-yard run, then later followed with a 2-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles' defense held the Flyers in check throughout the second half. Griffin had an impressive 48-yard run late in the third quarter, but the drive stalled after a Second Baptist interception. Griffin also went down with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, and still very much in the game, the Flyers' offense was backed into a corner on a fourth down deep in their own territory. Rather than taking a chance with a punt, giving the Eagles great field position, they had their deep snapper snap the ball through the end zone. This put the score at 23-10 Eagles, keeping it a two-score deficit for the Flyers.
Unfortunately, the Flyers' offense was unable to get much going for the remainder of the game.
Following a St. Joseph fumble late in the fourth quarter, Second Baptist tacked on a late score with running back Eli Smith scoring from a yard out.
“The kids fought hard," said Jones. "We had some nagging injuries, but that’s part of the game. The next man has to step up and play.”
For St. Joseph linebacker Daybrien Thomas, it's about moving on to the next game.
“We worked all week knowing this was going to be a tough battle," he said. "We just have to move on to the next game. I feel like we can beat the next team. We just have to push ourselves.”
The Flyers will travel to Houston next Friday to take on Lutheran South Academy.
