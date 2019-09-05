The wait is over for St. Joseph as they open their 2019 campaign at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Shiner St. Paul in Bloomington.
Coming off their first playoff game since the 2014 season, the veteran-led Flyers are ready for action.
“They’re ready to play. There was so much energy at our practice Friday,” said St. Joseph head coach Bryan Jones. “If we could have played last Friday, it would have been great.”
“They were bouncing off the walls,” Jones added. “There was all the excitement of the first week, but without a game. I just hope we don’t spend all that energy in the first quarter. We have to play four quarters of football.”
The two teams met in a 21-20 thriller last year, as the the Flyers scored with 23 seconds remaining for the win.
Stopping the Flyers’ big play ability and controlling the ball on offense will be crucial tonight for St. Paul.
“Simply, we need to try to control the ball on offense and limit their big plays,” said St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth.
St. Paul is coming coming off a 49-28 win over Yorktown. “We moved the ball well against them. We did turn the ball over three times, so we worked on limiting turnovers in practice.” Wachsmuth stated.
St. Joseph’s defense will look to slow down St. Paul’s powerful running attack.
“They run the ball really well,” Jones said. “They run right at you with that power running game.”
The Cardinal offense lost a few key players to graduation. However, Jones knows they will have a potent attack.
“It’s a system over there. It’s a process,” Jones said. “Coach Wachsmuth will get every once out of those kids.”
