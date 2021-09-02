Following a week one bye, St. Joseph begins its season as the Flyers travel to Karnes City Friday night.
The Badgers are coming off a narrow 18-13 loss to Karnes County rival Kenedy.
“I felt like we took too long to get started last week," said Karnes City head coach Daniel Oelschlegel. "We have to do a better job of starting fast."
Karnes City (0-1) will look for continued success on defense behind sophomore linebackers James Mejia and Rhett Hodges.
“They both had over 17 tackles apiece last week," Oelschlegel said. "We have got to keep doing a good job at putting them in the right places and letting them make plays."
St. Joseph (0-0) will enter the game healthy, looking to begin the season with a win.
The Flyers will focus on controlling the line of scrimmage, along with using their team speed to slow down the Badgers.
“I think our front on both sides of the ball matches up well with their fronts," said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. "We will look to control the line of scrimmage. We will look to control the ball on offense in order to keep their offense off of the field."
Jackson Stefka will start at quarterback for the Flyers. The offense will feature running backs Gage Barerra, Jace Saddler and Monroe Hobbs. The trio hopes to churn out first downs, enabling the offense to control the clock.
Karnes City will need to match the athleticism the Flyers will bring to the game.
“On film they look pretty athletic," Oelschlegel said. "They don’t have a ton of kids. The ones they do have out there look athletic. I talked to our kids that if we do not show up, they’ll run right by us. We need to make sure we do a good job doing what we’re coached to do, when we’re coached to do it, the way it’s supposed to be done,” he continued.
Duprie sees this matchup as a good test for his team.
“I think it’ll be a good game for us," he said. "If we control the ball, the game will be in our favor."
