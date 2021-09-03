St. Joseph came flying out of the gate with a chip on its shoulder Friday night, securing a 33-20 victory at Karnes City.
The Flyers controlled the game through the first three quarters, scoring 27 unanswered points, before Karnes City was able to break through in the fourth.
“I thought we started really well. We were focused and executed from the opening kickoff all they way through the first half," said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. "We were able to push them around a little bit up front. Our backs ran and blocked well, and I think that is something we will be able to build upon this year."
The Flyers' (1-0) offensive and defensive fronts, anchored by linemen Hayden Land and Bryant Jones, contributed to the Flyers' ability to control the pace of the game.
St. Joseph churned out 318 yards on the ground, while the Badgers (0-2) were held to 108.
St. Joseph and Karnes City traded fumbles midway through the first quarter. The Flyers were able to capitalize on their fumble recovery and scored on a Gage Barrera 1 yard run.
Barrera led the Flyers offense with 217 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“I felt very confident going in to tonight’s game," Barrera said. "I felt confident in my teammates and felt like we were going to come out victorious."
Barrera had plenty of room to run behind the Flyer offensive line.
“The offensive line did an amazing job blocking for me as well as fullback Monroe Hobbs,” he continued.
Quarterback Jackson Stefka — who went 9-of-14 for 156 passing yards — scored early in the second quarter on a 1 yard run. Barrera scored from 8 yards out on the next Flyer possession, sending St. Joseph to the locker room up 20-0.
Throughout the first three quarters, the Flyers defense had the Badger offense locked down. St. Joseph defender Carter Nelson has seen a dramatic change in the defense this year.
“Our defensive line and linebackers played very well," Nelson said. "We’re playing fast, making tackles, and making big plays. Our new defensive coordinator (Wayne Condra) is amazing. He has years of knowledge under his belt that he teaches us."
Nelson also contributed on offense, scoring on a 60 yard run in the third quarter.
While they started out slow, Karnes City picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Badger captain and wide receiver Warrick Thompson had 106 yards receiving with two touchdowns.
Quarterback Treyton Clark threw for 120 yards with two touchdowns and Jason Foley had 43 yards on the ground with a score.
Karnes City head coach Daniel Oelschlegel looks to build upon the successful fourth quarter going forward.
“I saw what we are capable of doing. We’ve just got to get more consistent," Oelschlegel said. "We have to quit shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to do what we’re coached to do, when we’re coached to do it, the way we’re coached to do it, every single time."
Oelschlegel was impressed with the play of Thompson.
“He’s the heartbeat of this team," Oelschlegel said. 'The kids picked him for a reason to be our captain. That’s what he does. Was I surprised? No. Not at all.”
St. Joseph will look to keep the momentum going as it hosts Northland Christian on Friday in Bloomington.
Karnes City will look for its first win against Mathis on Friday in Karnes City.
