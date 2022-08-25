St. Joseph kicks off the 2022 football season when they square off against Aransas Pass in Edna Friday night.
The Flyers are coming off a 5-5 2021 season in which they missed the playoffs. They are entering a larger district this year and realize that they must take advantage of the few non district games they have on the schedule.
Aransas Pass is coming off a dismal 2021 season.
They finished 0-10 in which they gave up an average of 56 points a game while their offense averaged 5.6 points a game. The Panthers are a more experienced team this year and cannot be taken lightly based on last season’s record.
“They look much improved on film this year. Their running back is also their starting middle linebacker. He is is big and athletic kid. The quarterback last year is no longer the quarterback. They have a quick athletic quarterback this season who played receiver last year. They have a few lineman who are starting for the third year in a row,” said head coach James Duprie.
The Flyers will start sophomore Aiden Aragon at quarterback following a competition in their two scrimmages with senior Sam Harrell.
“Sam does a lot of other stuff for us,” Duprie said. “He is coming off being a two-way starter the past two years. Sam will start at receiver as well as on the defensive side of the ball.”
Aragon will have seniors Gage Barrera and Jace Saddler in the backfield, providing the Flyers with a solid running attack. Marshal Hobbs, Harrell, Caden Repper, Quincy Elkins, and Milo Abercrombie will all see time at receiver.
“We are going to have to play well and take care of the ball,” Durpie said. “Always with the first game of the year special teams comes into play. We will have to make sure we are doing everything there correctly. We are hoping to improve from last year and continue building the program.”
