St. Joseph went into its TAPPS Division II area round series against Austin Hyde Park with a roster made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores, and only one senior.
But the Lady Flyers didn’t want to use youth as an excuse.
“I think we all have experience,” said sophomore catcher Sofie Rodriguez. “I just think the nerves got to us today.”
The Lady Flyers managed only four hits and committed four errors in an 8-2 Game 2 loss to the Lady Panthers on Saturday evening at Greeson Field.
Hyde Park (32-4-1) captured a 4-2 win in Friday night’s Game 1 and swept the series.
“Some of it was just little errors here and there,” said St. Joseph coach George Clay. “Every game we lost by one or two. It was just little errors that take time to gel together and realize who’s where. We’re going to be alright.”
St. Joseph (13-15) had runners in scoring position in four of the first six innings, but could not break through until the bottom of the seventh.
Aleyna St. Jean and Gianna Morris reached on walks and moved up a base on a wild pitch.
Rodriguez brought both runners home with a solid single to center field.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement,” Rodriguez said. “There’s no doubt that we will make that.”
Hyde Park had eight hits, but four of its runs were unearned.
“Next season, there will be more players so new positions will be filled,” Rodriguez said. “I think we’re a team to look out for next year.”
Rodriguez had two hits, and St. Jean and senior Alexa Morris, who doubled, each had one.
“I am very proud of these young ladies,” Clay said. “My biggest sadness is for my senior. This is the first senior I’ve had in two years.”
St. Joseph moves into a district with Hyde Park next season, and the Lady Flyers are looking forward to a rematch.
“We came out on a good note,” Clay said. “We did better than we did last year. I think we’re going to be alright. We’ll get a chance to face them again so that will be awesome.”
TAPPS Division II area round
Austin Hyde Park 8, St. Joseph 2
Hyde Park 101 123 0 — 8 9 1
St. Joseph 000 000 2 — 2 4 4
W: Bella Milicia. L: Abby Cantu. Highlights: (HP) Milicia 2-for-4, 4 R, RBI; Allison Oh 2-for-4, RBI. (STJ) Sofie Rodriguez 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Alexa Morris 1-for-4, 2B; Gianna Morris 1-for-3, R. Records: Hyde Park 32-4-1; St. Joseph 13-15.
