Two weeks ago, St. Joseph’s (2-3, 1-3) offense helped the Flyers to a 61-8 victory over Frassati Catholic. With the team looking to continue the surge the following week, COVID-19 struck yet again.
This time it was their opponent, Houston Second Baptist who had to cancel due to confirmed cases.
For head coach James Duprie and his team, they’ve had one too many games cancelled this season to feel comfortable heading into Friday’s TAPPS Division II bi-district playoff matchup against Austin Brentwood (4-3, 3-3).
“We’ve played five games, its’s not many,” Duprie said. “Brentwood has played seven. There’s got to be a little advantage there for sure.”
Against Frassati, quarterback Jordan Thibodeaux completed 17 of 23 passes for 253 yards, including 3 touchdowns. Against Brentwood, the Flyers will be looking for another strong performance out of their junior quarterback.
“Brentwood is a 1 and 2 running back team with a good left handed quarterback,” Duprie said. “They have a good running back. Defensively, they will try to stop the run no matter what.
“We need to just execute. As long as we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, I think we’ll be okay. In all reality for us, if this were a normal year, this would be our first district game.”
The winner will face Second Baptist in the TAPPS Division II area round on Nov. 28 in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.