St. Joseph does not want to rest on its success from last year.
After winning two TAPPS Class 5A state titles in three years, St. Joseph looks to reload behind four returning seniors.
With a non-district schedule that includes Calallen, Cuero and Hallettsville, as well the Gregory-Portland Tournament, the Lady Flyers should be prepared for another playoff run.
Tuesday's match against Victoria East at the St. Joseph gym was another chance for the Lady Flyers to test themselves and they came away with a 3-1 victory.
"We're just trying to make sure everyone is calm and collected and keeps playing as a team," said senior Kerigan Baumgartner. "Because we won state last year, making sure we don't go into every game cocky and making sure we play every game to our best ability and focusing on every play."
St. Joseph (5-2) took advantage of its size advantage early with senior Ryan Ward, sophomore Bridget Bludau and freshman Adison Ozuna making hard contact at the net.
The Lady Flyers overwhelmed the Lady Titans and took Set 1, 25-9.
"We've got a bunch of power hitters, an abundance of huge height and power hitters," said St. Joseph coach Christa Swanlund. "We have good defense too, they're just learning what my expectations are and using a system that they may not be quite comfortable with. But once they get it down, they'll be a powerhouse as well in the background."
East (1-7) came into the game having earned its first win since 2019 — in the TexFest Tournament at Wimberley — and is preparing for its upcoming district schedule.
The Lady Titans started to find a groove in Set 2, and at one point led 13-12. But St. Joseph took advantage of bad serves and mistakes to win the set, 25-20.
However, Baumgartner, the team captain, rolled her ankle sat out during the third period. East took advantage and won Set 3, 25-14.
"I really think that us working together as a team and as a coaching staff, we have a lot of progress to be made, but also a lot of progress we're making as a team and growing together, closer with a bond as friendship and with sisters," said East's Sarah Castaneda. "I really feel like we have a lot of potential and I think we will make it where we want to be this year."
Castaneda was second on the Lady Titans with seven assists. Kate Aguayo had eight and Anahi Sugaki led East with 7 kills.
Baumgartner returned for St. Joseph in Set 4 and helped the Lady Flyers win 25-11.
"We've got a lot of work to do, but it has to be overall," said East coach Danna Wincher. "We got to improve a lot, be more consistent and take advantage of those opportunities that are given. We can't have misserves. We've got to be smart all the way around and then be able to close out. That's our problem right now, we just cannot keep that intensity all through the game."
East next plays in the Floresville Tournament on Friday and Saturday. St. Joseph plays at Edna on Tuesday.
Non-District
St. Joseph 3, Victoria East 1
East 9 20 25 11
STJ 25 25 14 25
Highlights: (E) Kate Aguyayo 5 digs, 1 kill, 8 assists; Devanie Armstrong 14 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Trinity Bauman 2 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Sarah Castaneda 3 digs, 7 assists, 2 aces; Abigail DeDear 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 block; Mallory Lienemann 2 digs, 1 kill; Trinity Morris 3 digs, 3 kills; Hayden Ramirez 11 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces, 1 block; Regan Redding 2 kills; Anahi Sugaki 1 dig, 7 kills; Amelie Trevino 1 dig; Emily Wall, 1 kill; 2 blocks. (STJ) Not provided. Records: St. Joseph 5-2; East 1-7
