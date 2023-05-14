For the first time since 2014, St. Joseph will find itself in a softball state tournament game.

The Lady Flyers will match up against Austin Hyde Park in the TAPPS Division II State Semifinal game 7:30 p.m. Monday at Allan Saxe Field in Arlington.

“We’re super excited because we’re going to play our district rival,” junior Aleyna St. Jean said. “It's going to be a good game.”

St. Joseph advanced to its first state tournament in nine years following a 5-3 regional playoff victory over Fort Bend Christian Academy on May 6.

“When I decided to take the job, my goal was to turn the program around, back to where it used to be. St. Joe used to be a powerhouse in TAPPS,” first-year head coach Raul Chapa said. “I didn’t expect it to come this quick, but I’m glad that it did.”

The Lady Flyers enter the tournament 23-3, looking to take home the school's first softball title since 2011.

“It was a very exciting season and now that we’re going to state it’s just even more exciting," sophomore Abby Cantu said.

“It’s all about the girls, with them adapting to the new program so well, putting in the hard work and the dedication that it takes to get to where we’re at now," Chapa said. "All I can say that it’s all about the girls.”

Chapa's team is no stranger to the top-5 ranked Panthers.

The two Division II, District 4 teams faced off twice in the regular season. St. Joseph took the first matchup 13-8 and Hyde Park won the April 4 game 6-3.

“We have to stay with the same game plan, put the ball in play and move runners around,” Chapa said. “I kind of think of it as an advantage seeing the same team. We’ve already seen the team twice and we’ve got a lot of good data on them, so it should help out.”

Projected starting pitcher Cantu is glad she will get to showcase her talents on the biggest stage.

“My goal is just to keep the ball from going out," she said. "Keep it playable and just try to help my team out the most I can while I’m on the mound.

“I think it’s going to be a very competitive game," she added. "It’s going to be a dogfight, like coach Chapa likes to call it, but honestly it just comes down to who wants it more and who wants to play more on Tuesday."

The winner of Monday night's game will move on to the title game to face the winner of Fort Worth Christian-Frisco Legacy Christian Academy on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.