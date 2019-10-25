CUERO — Newly crowned homecoming king and senior offensive/defensive lineman D’Ary Patton knew his team would need to come out with a different mindset in the second half if they were going to defeat Fort Bend Christian Academy on Friday night in Cuero.
“We had a really big talk in the locker room. We had to get our stuff together. We came out dragging in the first half. We drew stuff on the board, then we did what we had to do,” said Patton.
Down 17-6 at the half, the Flyers (4-3, 1-2) did just that as they rattled off 25 unanswered points in the second half to sail to a 31-17 TAPPS Division II, District 5 win.
The game did not begin as the Flyers has hoped as they fumbled an option pitch on their first play on offense. Fort Bend Christian (4-3, 1-2) then scored when quarterback JD Migl hit Solomon Cole for a 22-yard score.
The Eagles then forced a St. Joseph punt and put together a scoring drive capped off with a Julian Hood 26-yard field goal.
Late in the first quarter, St. Joseph running back Quincy Johnson broke free from 28 yards out for a touchdown, ending the first quarter with his team down 10-6.
In the second quarter, Fort Bend once again capitalized on a St. Joseph fumble. This time, receiver Caleb Howard put a double move on a St. Joseph defender and was wide open when Migl tossed the ball 26 yards for the score. However, that would be the last of the offensive success the Eagles would have on the night.
St. Joseph, a completely different team in the second half, came out with a vengeance both offensively and defensively.
“We were not executing in the first half. Our minds were on homecoming,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “We run speed option 99,000 times in practice, one of our best plays, and we fumble it right off the start. We had four fumbles in the first half.”
The Flyers cleaned the fumbles up in the second half, and their running game took off.
KeAon Griffin quickly got the ground game going as he broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run on the Flyers' first possession of the second half.
The Flyers' defense, led by Patton, Holden Garcia and Jacoby Robinson, began taking control of the Eagles' offense.
Midway through the third quarter, the Eagles tried to catch the Flyers off guard with a fake punt. The Flyers were ready and stopped Fort Bend in their tracks.
Following the stop, the Flyers scored on a 12-yard run by Johnson, taking an 18-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Flyers' defense continued to shine throughout the second half. They held an explosive Fort Bend offense to only 80 yards on the ground. They limited Fort Bend star running back Claude Minkandi to 46 yards on 15 touches.
“Minkandi is really talented," Jones said. "He runs hard; we wanted to contain him the best we could. The kids locked in, and we were able to contain Minkandi and the Eagles.”
With a 1-point lead, the Flyers' defense forced a punt on the Eagles’ first possession of the fourth quarter. Fort Bend punter Julian Hood, punting into the wind, made the mistake of floating his kick to an explosive returner in Griffin. Griffin fielded the punt at the 50-yard line and then returned it for a touchdown in spectacular fashion.
Following another Fort Bend punt, Griffin sealed the game with a 1-yard run with less than two minutes to go.
Griffin had a stellar game, rushing for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns.
“We have three tremendous backs in Griffin, Johnson and Drake Hale," said Jones. "They are great about working the next man mentality. There is no selfishness between the three.”
The Flyers’ rushing attack racked up 250 total yards on the evening.
Patton realizes it takes a team effort to win at this level.
“I’m thankful for my coaches, for my team, and for the win," he said. "We worked hard as a team for the win.”
The Flyers will look to continue their momentum as they host Westbury Christian next Friday in Edna.
