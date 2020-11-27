Despite new faces on the coaching staff, including first year head coach James Duprie, along with role and JV players from last year stepping in, the St. Joseph Flyers (3-3, 1-3) find themselves in the same position as last year making the second round of the TAAPS Division II playoffs.
“I think it’s great to make it to the second round. That was the goal to make it to round two. I told the kids it was a big benefit for us to go two more weeks playing and practicing,” said Duprie. “Every one else in our district, other than Houston Second Baptist, are finished with their seasons. They all lost last week. That’s an extra week we can gain on them.”
In order to advance to the second round, St. Joseph had to overcome a turnover plagued first half against Austin Brentwood. Down 21 to 7 at the half, St. Joseph did not need to make adjustments, they only needed to clean up the play of the first half.
“Really in the second half, we didn’t have the same penalties, we didn’t change much at all in the second half. We saw ourselves in situations such as 1st and 35. I just think we were kind of to some degree shooting ourselves in the foot in the first half,” Duprie commented.
Quarterback Jordan Thibodeaux had his best game of the season completing 10 passes for 241 yards, including 2 touchdowns. Jace Saddler added 149 yards rushing, and Carter Nelson led the team with 135 yards receiving, Both Saddler and Nelson scored a touchdown.
Today, the Flyers will square off against district powerhouse Houston Second Baptist (5-1, 4-0). Second Baptists’ only lost came at the hands of the Calhoun Sandcrabs. Second Baptist will feature several Division 1 college recruits.
“They are pretty good. They were our district champions. They have some big Division 1 kids and are big up front,” said Duprie “They are not real fancy at all, they basically just line up and play. They are a pretty basic spread offense, they can just line up and play. We’ve adjusted our game plan a little bit. I think it will be a good game and our kids will have fun.”
