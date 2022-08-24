St. Joseph is hoping for a return to the playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year.
The Flyers finished the 2021 campaign 5-5 overall and 1-4 in district play. They will compete in a larger district in TAPPS Division II, District 3 this year. The district is comprised of Brownsville St. Joseph, Austin Regents, San Antonio Christian, San Antonio St. Anthony, San Antonio T.M.I., Austin St. Michaels, and Hyde Park.
Head coach James Duprie sees an opportunity for the Flyers in making a playoff run in this district.
“St. Michaels and Regents are the top two teams in the district. After that, I think there is a lot of parity and anyone can compete for the other playoff spots,” said Duprie.
The Flyer offense will rely heavily on running backs Gage Barrera and Jace Saddler. Saddler is coming off an injury prone 2021 season and is looking to be a compliment in the backfield for Barrera who led the team in rushing last season.
Hayden Garcia, Anthony Rebalais, and Braden Merritt return to their spots on the offensive line. Saddler and Barrera will rely on the trio to create running lanes.
Defensively, Marshall Hobbs, Saddler, Sam Harrell, Gavin Trevino, John Cantu, and Gavin Delagarza return.
Aiden Aragon and Sam Harrell both saw snaps at the quarterback position during the preseason. They both may see snaps this year.
“We will continue to evaluate the quarterback position,” Duprie said.
The remainder of the district is up for grabs.
“TMI is coming off a good season, Brownsville consistently fields competitive teams, SA Christian is dropping down from class 6A and St. Anthony's and Hyde Park both have had changes at head coach which could benefit their programs,” said Duprie.
As for the Flyers, staying focused and having a week to week mentality will be a key to their success.
“We will approach every game with the same mentality, and that is we expect to win and we will let the record take care of itself,” stated Duprie.
