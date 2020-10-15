The St. Joseph Flyers (1-0) will be back to action following a two week COVID-19 hiatus. With only one game under their belt, they will square off with TAAPS Division II District 4 rival Houston Lutheran South Academy (1-1) on the road.
Football practice has been very limited over the past few weeks as several players were forced to quarantine.
“Two weeks ago we practiced on Monday, then we were out the rest of that week. Last week we had practice with the kids remaining, which was about ten freshman kids,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie.
St. Joseph was forced to cancel its game game against Bloomington and move its district game versus Houston Second Baptist to November 13th.
“Monday was our first day of practice in about two weeks,” said Duprie. “We’re pretty healthy now, but We did lose Griffith Harrell for the season.”
With the loss of Harrell, the Flyers will lean on Monroe Hobbs in the backfield. Hobbs rushed for over 70 yards, including a touchdown, in St. Joseph’s week one win against Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Quarterback Jordan Thibodeaux had a combined 246 yards against Sacred Heart, with two passing touchdowns. He will look to build on that success as he leads the Flyers spread offense.
Carter Nelson and Tristan Haney have become favorite targets for Thibodeaux. Each had a touchdown in their opening game.
Lutheran South comes into tonight’s contest in a similar situation. Their game last week against Concordia Lutheran was cancelled due to a Concordia player testing positive for Covid-19.
Unlike St. Joseph, Lutheran South had the chance to play the week before, and did not have to cancel practices. Lutheran South defeated St. John XXIII 34-14 to open the season, before losing 56-13 in week 2 to The John Cooper School.
Lutheran South is led by senior quarterback Luke Harrison. Harrison has thrown for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns in their two games.
“They are pretty good. They throw 85 to 90 percent of the time. They have a good passing quarterback. It should be a good game,” said Duprie. “If get some pressure on them, disrupt them, that’ll be in our favor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.