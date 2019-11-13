St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin almost never comes off the field.
But St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones rarely hears Griffin complain about being tired.
“He’s one of those kids who just goes,” Jones said. “If he wants to come out for a play or two, we’ll get him out for a play or two. He doesn’t ask to come out of the game too many times.”
Griffin made the most of when he was on the field in the Flyers’ 46-12 TAPPS Division II, District 5 win over Cypress Christian.
He rushed 17 times for 295 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown, made seven tackles and had one pass breakup.
“The people watching (the live stream) at home knew how close he was to 300 yards and we had no clue,” Jones said. “We just knew that Cypress Christian was aware of him and was going to take him away so we thought once we got him on the edge that he was going to be OK and just get him to that second level.”
Griffin not only helped St. Joseph secure the district’s third playoff seed, but his performance resulted in him being named the private school Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
“He’ll move to H-back and lead block for the other backs we have,” Jones said. “We can still split him out from time to time and run the jet sweep, or we’ll run him on some type of deep route or something. He’s very versatile. He plays defense at safety. He’s a kick returner, a punt returner and actually punts the ball. He does a ton of things for us.”
Jones is hoping for another outstanding performance from Griffin when the Flyers begin the playoffs Friday against San Antonio Holy Cross.
“He’s one of those kids who works…like if we don’t lift today, he’ll want to go lift so we’ll let him in the weight room,” Jones said. “He’s going to go get the extra lift in. His work ethic has grown exponentially since he got here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.