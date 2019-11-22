St. Joseph’s playoff run came to an end Friday night in Wharton at the hands of Houston Second Baptist, 21-0. The Flyers finished their season with a record of 7-4, while Second Baptist remains undefeated at 12-0.
Neither team could get much going in the first quarter as both defenses were able to control the line of scrimmage. St. Joseph defensive lineman D’Ary Patton ended the Eagles' first drive with a bell-ringing sack of quarterback Josh Johnson. Patton was a force to be reckoned with all evening as he created havoc for the Second Baptist offensive line.
Meanwhile, the St. Joseph offense was stymied by a stout Second Baptist defensive front. The Eagles forced eight punts on the evening.
“They have a really good defense," said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. "We knew that coming in. They were going to make some adjustments, which we expected. We countered, but we just couldn’t execute."
The Eagles limited running back KeAon Griffin to 20 yards on 11 carries in the first half. Griffin missed the second half due to an injury.
“We had a lot of injuries," said Jones. "We came in with injuries. The fact that all of my seniors got onto the field tonight shows how tough they are."
Second Baptist nickel-and-dimed its way to their first touchdown of the evening late in the second quarter as Johnson found receiver Jaylon Coleman open for an 8-yard touchdown reception. The score gave Second Baptist a slim 7-0 lead at the half.
Forced to punt on their first possession of the second half, the Flyers swarmed the punt returner, forcing a fumble recovered by punter Alex Angerstein, who alertly pounced on the ball.
“As a punter, you’re not really supposed to follow the punt, you’re supposed to stay back, but I saw him break open and made a play for my team,” Angerstein said.
Second Baptist forced the Flyers to punt following the turnover. They put together a methodical drive that culminated on a Johnson 13-yard strike to Grayson Kim, giving the Eagles a 14-0 lead late in the third quarter.
The St. Joseph defense did its job limiting prolific running quarterback Johnson to 42 yards on the ground. However, Johnson did a good job reading the Flyers' coverage and taking what the defense gave him. He completed 9 passes that were under ten yards each. He finished the evening with 130 yards on 20 attempts. He accounted for all three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. His rushing score come late in the fourth quarter when he dashed in from 17 yards out.
The St. Joseph defense continued their streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher as Eli Smith led the Eagles with 93 yards on the ground.
The Flyers struggled to gain yards as they finished the evening with 55 yards on the ground and 11 through the air.
Drake Hale and J’Den Miller combined for 54 yards rushing for St. Joseph.
All in all, it was a special season for the senior-led Flyers. They won their first playoff game in ten years the previous week.
“KeAon and D’Ary were banged up," said Jones. "Honestly, if this were a regular-season game, they would not have played. It just goes to show the heart of this team. Quincy Johnson has a heart of a lion. The fact that this senior class wanted to change the culture, and they way they did it, kudos to them."
“Even though we didn’t achieve our goal of a state championship, we were able to bring St. Joe back from many years of losing," Angerstein added. "We’re looking to continue that next year."
