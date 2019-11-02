SEGUIN – St. Joseph’s bid to repeat as TAPPS state champions came to an end after a 20-25, 22-25, 20-25 loss to San Antonio Christian on Saturday in the regional round of the playoffs.
Maiya Tillman led the Lady Flyers with 11 kills, 14 digs and 2 blocks. Savannah Wharton registered 8 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks.
Sarah Rosas and Cheyenne Stewart combined for 27 assists and 13 digs.
San Antonio Christian 3, St. Joseph 0
SA Christian 25 25 25
St. Joseph 20 22 20
Highlights: (STJ) Sarah Rosas 16 assists, 7 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 11 assists, 6 digs; Rachel Ward 2 kills; Savannah Wharton 8 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Kyleigh Nethery 5 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Maiya Tillman 11 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Taylor Foeh 2 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Kerigan Bumgartener 3 kills, 5 digs; Cassidy Rather 14 digs; Madison Korinek 8 digs.
