St. Joseph and Hallettsville Sacred Heart will clash as two new head coaches square off in their first games respectively.
Following a four week delay due to COVID-19, the players are excited to head to the field tonight.
The will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
“We had a close scrimmage against Tomball Christian. I was pleased with our play on defense” said Sacred Heart head coach David Husmann. “We’re in pretty good shape and the kids are ready to play.”
Sacred Heart, coming off a state championship appearance last season, will try to continue their momentum heading into this season.
The Indians offense will feature multiple sets out of the shotgun.
“We’re going to have to make some plays along with tackling well,” Husmann said.
For first year Flyer coach James Duprie, his team is full of excitement as they prepare to take the field for their season opener.
“They are really excited to have a return to normalcy,” he said.
Similar to Sacred Heart, St. Joseph saw success on the defensive side of the ball in their scrimmage against Corpus Christi John Paul II last week. Offensively, the Flyers are looking to find consistency in a new system.
“Our goal during the scrimmage was to get a look at our players. Our defense played well and we were able to see our two quarterbacks in action,” Duprie said.
Junior Jordan Thibodaux earned the starting quarterback slot for the Flyers. Monroe Hobbs will be carrying the ball for the Flyers.
The offenses’ for both teams will be similar as they run sets out the the shot gun.
“If we can get our offense to do what it is supposed to do, things will be OK. This is somewhat of a rivalry game for our players,” Duprie said.
