A small group of St. Joseph athletes left Thursday for the TAPPS Class 5A state track and field meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hewitt Midway High School.
But the Flyers and Lady Flyers hope to return with more medals than participants.
Also at the meet, the Shiner St. Paul girls will go for their seventh straight team championship and ninth in the last 11 years in the Class 2A meet.
Lauren Theriot and Ryan Ward will compete for the Lady Flyers on Friday.
Caleb Ybarra and Nick Rodriguez will run for the Flyers on Saturday.
Rodriguez won the boys 800-meter run at the TAPPS South Regional meet. He also finished third in the 1,600-meter run.
Caleb Ybarra was second in the boys 100-meter dash at the regional meet, and finished third in the 200-meter dash.
Lauren Theriot qualified for the state meet by finishing third in the girls 3,200-meter run, and Ryan Ward placed third in the girls high jump.
The Lady Cardinals have at least one athlete in 11 of the 17 events.
The St. Paul boys finished second in the team standings at last year’s meet.
