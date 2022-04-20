It was a dream come true Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph High School as seven athletes signed their letter of intent to continue their athletic career.
The event was held in the gym with parents, friends, coaches, teachers, and their fellow classmates in attendance celebrating this next chapter in their athletic journey.
St. Joseph athletic director James Duprie is proud of what these student athletes have accomplished and how the overall athletic program has prepared them for success on and off the field.
“I think this is great for the individuals, as well as St. Joseph. Our kids put a lot of work into what they do and it’s great when that pays off,” Duprie said.
According to Duprie, the emphasis St. Joseph puts on academics plays a large role in helping the athletes prepare for the rigors of college.
“I think one of the biggest things we provide are the academics. When colleges look at our kids they know the grade part of it will not be an issue,” said Duprie.
Nicholas Rodriguez feels blessed to continue his cross country and and track career at Division I University of North Texas.
Rodriguez sports a 4.0 GPA and will major in Biomedical Engineering. He medaled four years in a row at the State Cross Country Meet. He was named Academic All State in Cross Country and Track two consecutive years.
“It’s been my dream for a long time to run in college. It has always been in the back of my mind and in high school it became more prevalent. I’m really thankful God gave me the talent to do this and the parents to help me,” said Rodriguez.
Kerigan Baumgartner will continue her volleyball career at Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville.
She was a member of the Lady Flyer State Championship team her junior year where she earned second team All-State and well as first team All-District. This year she was named first team All-District and honorable mention All-State.
“I’m thankful I get to play the sport I love for the next four years. I loved playing at St. Joseph and loved my coaches. I would like to thank my parents, friends, and coaches for pushing me to where I am today,” Baumgartner said.
Monroe Hobbs was a three-year All-District defensive performer for the Flyer football team.
He participated in the All-American All-Star Bowl game as a senior. The hard work has paid off for Hobbs as he committed to Division III Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisconsin.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play college football. I’ve been thinking about it since second grade. I would like to especially thank my mom and dad. They helped get me to this point and put me in a position to accomplish my dream,” said Hobbs.
Hobbs’ teammate Hayden Land signed to play at NAIA Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Land was an All-District selection his junior and senior year.
“I’m really excited at this unique opportunity that not a lot of athletes get to do. I’m more honored than excited. I would like to think my parents for always being there, they didn’t miss a single game my whole high school career. I don’t think they plan on missing any games during my college career,” Land said.
Callie Nelson will take her golf swing to NCAA Division III McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. Nelson has been to the state golf tournament as a junior and hopes to qualify this year. She has achieved Academic All-State as well as Academic All District.
“Being in Maryland, it’s going to be different types of courses in different weather. My time at St. Joseph has been wonderful. I love how I have been able to not only pursue sports but also do well in my academics. I would like to thank my parents for all of their support” said Nelson.
Lindsay McKinney will continue to swim as she committed to Trinity University in San Antonio.
McKinney was a State Champion her junior year, while finishing third in state as a senior. She was Academic All State both her junior and senior years.
“I started swimming on a club team in eighth grade and that made me realize I wanted to swim in college. I would like to thank my parents, coach and friends for keeping the sport exciting,” said McKinney.
William Carrasco signed to run cross country locally at Victoria College.
“I’ve been wanting to run in college and I now have the opportunity to do just that. I would like to thank my mom and all of my teachers,” said Carrasco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.