St. Joseph senior KeAon Griffin had a season to remember, after leading St. Joseph to the postseason for two consecutive years.
Griffin, who joined the Flyers his junior season, averaged 18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
He finished his career as a two-time, TAPPS first-team all-state selection and signed to play football at Division II Texas A&M University Kingsville in February.
Griffin will end his high school career as the Most Valuable Player on the 2019-2020 Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Team.
Q: You led your team in scoring the past two years and made the playoffs each time. What does all of that mean to you?
A: It meant a lot because I’ve been working hard all of my life. I wanted to do good for my family. Last year, we came up short so we had to redeem ourselves this year.
Q: You came to St. Joseph as a junior. What were the past two years like for you with coach Michael Blank and all of your teammates?
A: It was good because he’s a good coach. I wish I could have played here for four years with everyone. I’m going to miss him and the team when I go to college.
Q: Who’s your favorite basketball player?
A: LeBron James (of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers). He’s always been my favorite player because he inspires me and a lot of people on and off the court. He’s just a good person.
Q: With gyms and other workout places closed to the COVID-19 pandemic, how are you continuing to stay in shape?
A: I’ve been running around my neighborhood and doing 300 pushups everyday.
Q: How would you sum up the last two years and how satisfied are you with your high school playing career?
A: I’m really satisfied and I’m going to miss it. I wish I could have had more time, but life goes on and I’m on to better things.
