HOUSTON — It was a rain soaked day when St. Joseph traveled to Houston Baptist University for its playoff matchup with Houston Second Baptist, a team it has not beaten since 2009.
It was the second year in a row that the Flyers and Eagles faced off in the TAPPS Division II area round — Second Baptist won 21-0 in 2019 — but there would be no revenge game.
St. Joseph was overwhelmed at Husky Stadium, unable to produce on offense and incapable of forcing stops on defense. In the end it was another shutout victory for the Eagles as Second Baptist won 42-0.
“Second Baptist is the measuring stick for us and we’re going to have to get past them to get deeper,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie. “Come Monday that’s going to be our and goal and we’re going to work towards it.”
St. Joseph received the opening kickoff but it was all Second Baptist throughout as Grayson Kim scored on the Eagles’ first play of the game, a 29-yard rushing touchdown.
A St. Joseph fumble on its ensuing drive led to the second Eagles touchdown and left the Flyers in a 14-0 hole early.
Both teams used conservative game plans because of the rain but it was the Eagles who capitalized on their opportunities. Their defense forced five punts as the Flyers did not gain a single first down in the first half.
“The rain really effected our game plan offensively,” Duprie said. “We knew they were big up front and we were going to have problems with them moving the ball, and then the rain didn’t help in the passing game for sure.”
It was a game where St. Joseph could not create opportunities. Their best offense came from special teams that twice set the Flyers up near midfield and recovered an onside kick to start the second half.
Yet every time, the Flyers plans were stuffed by the Eagles defense and the Eagles offense burned them with floater passes that each turned into touchdowns.
Eagles quarterback Finn Nicholson finished 11-18 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to junior Everett Skillern.
The Eagles outgained the Flyers with 331 total yards to 35.
Second Baptist held a 35-0 lead at halftime and scored on its opening drive of the second half before taking out its starters and opting for a running clock.
“I’m proud of the kids and getting back to this round,” Duprie said. “In what was kind of a rebuilding year for us, I’m proud of how they competed this year.”
St. Joseph ends its season in the area round for the second straight year. Second Baptist extends its winning streak against the Flyers to six straight games.
