St. Joseph (2-5, 1-3) struggled to get anything going throughout the first half. They had several miscues on offense that put them in negative field position. The bright spot in the first half was the kickoff return team and its ability to create big plays.
Following a St. Anthony (2-5, 0-4) touchdown in the first quarter, Dominic Alvarez broke free for a 77-yard return for a touchdown.
The Flyer defense shut down St. Anthony’s offense in the second quarter, only allowing a Ismael Moreno 26-yard field goal.
St. Joseph took advantage of a turnover on downs late in the quarter and Barrera scored his first touchdown of the day on a 7-yard run. Barrera had another nice game for the Flyers, rushing for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.
“I thank my offensive line, they pulled together and made things possible today,” said Barrera.
Entering into the second half up 12 to 10, the Flyers were ready to take the opening kick and get their offense going. However, St. Anthony had other plans asthey recovered a surprise onside kick to open the half.
They then drove the field and scored on a 4-yard run by quarterback Juan Sierra. Sierra had a nice game for the Yellow Jackets throwing for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns.
St. Joseph answered the Yellow Jacket touchdown on a Barrera 12-yard run to take a 20-17 lead.
Sierra had success finding receivers open on slant routes throughout the game. Shortly after Barrera’s touchdown, he threw a strike to Nicolas Castillo for a 29 yard score, forcing the Flyers to make adjustments on defense.
“We made some changes defensively and with our personnel in the second half," said head coach James Duprie. "I thought the defense did a good job getting stops when we needed them."
Down 24-20 late in the third quarter, Jace Saddler broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run to regain the lead.
Down by two to open the fourth quarter, St. Anthony opted to go for it on 4th-and-20 and Sierra hit Kevin Tovar for a 39-yard touchdown.
Following the score, Aiden Aragon, rolling to his right, threw a 25-yard pass to the left corner of the end zone that was hauled in by Marshal Hobbs. The catch put the Flyers in the lead 32-31 and they didn't look back.
Duprie was excited to see the resiliency in his team as they fought to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“Our kids kept on fighting back and kept putting points on the board," Duprie said. "I think it was just a matter of wearing St. Anthony down throughout the game and at the end we put our big kids in and were able to push them around some."