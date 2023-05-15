ARLINGTON — St. Joseph fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 9-4 loss to Austin Hyde Park during Monday's TAPPS Division II State Semifinal game at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Allan Saxe Field.

"Roller coaster of emotions cause we made it this far as a team," said St. Joseph's Abby Cantu. "So proud of everyone."

Hyde Park (40-2) moves on to the state final game to face Frisco Legacy Christian Academy on Tuesday.

This season was the first time the Lady Flyers (23-4) advanced to the state tournament since 2014.

"(It's) been very special this year," said St. Joseph junior Aleyna St. Jean. "Sad it's over but we'll be back next year."

Hyde Park first scored on a home run by Skye Perez and added another home run by Olivia Villanueva in the first inning.

St. Joseph notched three runs in the fifth inning. Both St. Jean and Mady Rodriguez contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Isabella Milicia got the win for Hyde Park. The righty surrendered four runs on five hits over five innings, striking out two and walking zero. Taylor Haywood threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Cantu was in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Flyers. She lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and nine runs while striking out six.

St. Joseph smacked one home run on the day, with St. Jean recording the four bagger in the fifth inning.

The Lady Flyers scattered five hits in the game. Cantu and St. Jean each managed two hits to lead the team.

St. Jean ended the game going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Cantu went 2-for-3. Rodriguez also put up three RBIs for the Lady Flyers.

Hyde Park tallied 11 hits in the game. Perez, Cariana Stout, and Brooke Magids each racked up multiple hits. Perez went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead her team.

TAPPS Division II State Semifinal

Hyde Park 9, St. Joseph 4

St. Joseph 001 030 0 — 4 5 1

Hyde Park 302 112 X — 9 11 1

W: Isabella Milicia. L: Abby Cantu. Highlights: (STJ) Aleyna St. Jean 2-for-3, R, RBI; Mady Rodriguez 1-for-2, 3 RBIs; Abby Catntu 2-for-3. (HP) Olivia Villanueva 1-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Skye Perez 3-for-4, 3 R; 3 RBIs; Brooke Magids 2-for-4, 2 R. Records: St. Joseph 23-4, Hyde Park 40-2.