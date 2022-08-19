SCHULENBURG — St. Joseph and Goliad woke up excited on Friday.
The two were grouped with Shiner and Schulenburg for the second day of the Lady Horn Classic at Schulenburg High School.
All four made playoff runs last year with the Tigerettes and Lady Horns reaching the regional finals in Classes 3A and 2A, respectively, and Lady Flyers advancing to the TAPPS Class 5A regional round.
It was a chance to test themselves with their state tournament expectations.
“We were very excited because we knew it would be a competitive day,” said St. Joseph sophomore outside hitter Adison Ozuna. “We had to make sure we were working hard at all times, communicating and working as a team.”
The Lady Flyers topped the Tigerettes in straight sets (25-14, 25-23) in the final game of the day for the two teams.
St. Joseph (9-0) maintained its perfect start to the season by going 3-0 for the second day to advance to the championship bracket on Saturday. The Lady Flyers have yet to drop a set this year.
“It’s fun to see their maturity develop,” said Lady Flyer coach Christa Swanlund. “Even in just a few games, they’re getting smarter about plays and learning how to shut teams down in situations where it may take more balls to do it.”
After capitalizing on 20 errors to cruise in the first set, St. Joseph had to rally to complete the sweep.
Behind Ozuna’s eight kills in the third set, the Lady Flyers erased a 16-9 deficit. St. Joseph closed the match on a 16-7 run.
She finished with 14 kills in the match to lead the team.
It was a good learning experience for Goliad’s two freshmen at the net, according to coach Jess Odem.
“(Ozuna) is a really, really good outside hitter,” Odem said. “Once (the freshmen) get used to the pace, the timing and the jump, I think we’ll be fine. She’ll get her kills when she earns them, but I think we’ll still be able to work against her on defense.”
The sophomore’s growth in confidence is contagious to everyone on the floor.
“It’s really hard for me as the only senior to lead the team by myself,” said St. Joseph libero Rhiana Reyes. “To have all these underclassmen with confidence around me, it’s really good and helpful.”
Goliad (9-7) finished the second day with a tournament record of 5-1 and will also advance to the championship bracket, which starts at 11 a.m.
Odem hopes her team will make sure to finish its matches.
“We know we can do it. We know our situations,” Odem said. “It just comes down to executing it. We had to get up pretty early this morning after getting home late last night. There’s a lot of things that go into effect during tournament time that we won’t really have to worry about once we get to regular season and district.”
St. Joseph 2, Goliad 0
St. Joseph 25 25
Goliad 14 23
Highlights: (S) Adison Ozuna 14 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Morgan Korinek 21 assists, 5 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Rhiana Reyes, 14 digs, 1 assist. (G) Kyla Hill 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 8 assists; Abby Yanta 4 kills, 6 digs; Karolynn Youngblood 7 assists, 8 digs; Addison Zamzow 5 digs, 1 kill; Kenna Klekar 5 digs. Records: St. Joseph 9-0; Goliad 9-7.
