St. Joseph junior Maddie Stefka is gaining the trust of her teammates.
The right-side hitter, who is in her third year on the Lady Flyers varsity team, played a key role in their sweep over Brownsville St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon (25-20, 25-19, 25-12), recording 10 kills and five blocks.
“It’s nice that they’re learning how to trust that Maddie is going to show up and give them those kills,” said St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund. “It’s good to spread out our attacks on either side of the net.”
Stefka started off the match slow, only recording just two kills in the first set. However, she picked up the pace in the next two sets, recording eight kills, including the game-winning kill in the final set.
“I think I did pretty good, but I think that’s also due to the good defense and our setter, being able to rely on them to give us balls,” she said.
“Maddie’s very consistent,” Swanlund said. “She’s always going to show up for her setter, so as much as we use her, she always gives us a high kill efficiency.”
On the opposite side of the floor for the Lady Flyers is sophomore outside hitter Adison Ozuna, who recorded a team-high 13 kills on Tuesday.
Senior libero Rhiana Reyes, who ended the game with 25 digs and three assists, is grateful for the consistent performances from Ozuna and Stefka.
“It’s really helpful, because we know we can depend on them to always put a ball away for us,” Reyes said. “Even if we get a bad dig or a good dig, they’re always right there to dominate and attack the ball and put the ball away.”
Still, Stefka continues to credit others, including setter Morgan Korinek, to her offensive success this season.
“We have really reliable passers, and a really reliable setter, so it makes it easier for the hitters to know what’s coming,” she said. “We’re able to put a ball away and really just dominate the entire game.”
Whether it’s Stefka, Ozuna, or their setter stepping up, it has worked out for the Lady Flyers this season as they now move to 30-4, and 8-0 in TAAPS 5A District 4.
“It’s been really fun. It’s fun to watch everybody grow and come together,” Stefka said. “It’s really nice to see the team just kind of mesh with each other, and we’re all really great friends which helps us on the court.”
TAAPS 5A District 4
St. Joseph 3, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
St. Joseph 25 25 25
Brownsville St. Joseph 20 19 12
Highlights: (SJ) Adison Ozuna 13 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Maddie Stefka 10 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks; Morgan Korinek 33 assists, 4 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Rhiana Reyes 25 digs, 3 assists, 3 aces; Bridget Bludau 5 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Kathryn Hickman 5 kills, 8 blocks; Abby Brister 6 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Isabel Lyons 6 digs, 1 ace. Record: St. Joseph 30-4, 8-0