BLOOMINGTON — Jack Ward was tired of constantly feeling defeated during Wednesday’s Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament.
After a loss to Waelder in St. Joseph’s first game of the tournament, the Flyers’ center was losing by six points to Bloomington at halftime of their second game.
Following a regroup with his team in the locker room, the Flyers outscored Bloomington 16-4 in the third quarter, helping them come out with a 50-40 win over the Bobcats at the Bloomington Dome.
“I think everyone was just tired of losing,” Ward said. “We just started playing harder, getting the ball in and playing more aggressive defense then we were in the first half.”
It was the play of the 6-foot-5 junior on both ends of the floor that helped surge the Flyers (8-11) past the Bobcats (6-11), as he ended the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.
“(Ward) is the heart and soul,” said St. Joseph head coach Arndra Thomas. “He’s a big part of how we’re going to play basketball at St. Joe. We try to play physical inside, but he’s the guy.”
Ward’s second half performance in the paint is what helped settle down the rest of the Flyers players, as he added 10 points and grabbed five boards.
“(We had to) settle down and run our type of basketball that we like to do,” Thomas said. “We were out of our zone in playing our stuff. We were kind of into what Bloomington wanted to play, and we finally settled down and got into our stuff.”
St. Jospeh’s Marshal Hobbs also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points, six of them coming from two 3-pointers.
Bloomington ended the game shooting 17 of 52 from the field, with Martin Cantu leading them in scoring with 12 points.
Even though the Bobcats were outsized against St. Joseph, head coach Equs Darby was still disappointed that his team gave up its halftime lead.
“I think that we get to a point in the game where we think that because we’re up, and because we delivered a punch a lot of teams are going to take a step back and just let it happen,” Darby said. “It causes us to be complacent and start being inconsistent.”
Bloomington will look to rebound during day two of the tournament when they take on Yoakum at 10:30. St. Joseph takes the court again tomorrow against Waelder at 12 p.m.
Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament
Bloomington 50, St. Joseph 40
Points: (SJ) J. Ward 20, M. Hobbs 10, W. Curtis 6, R. Rivera 6, H. Bazan 4, S. Avila 4; (B) M. Cantu 12, M. Perez-Melchor 9, S. Darby 7, M. Ledezma 6, C. Taylor 6
Halftime: 28-22 B ; 3-pointers: (SJ) M. Hobbs 2; (B) M. Perez-Melchor 1, C. Taylor 1; Records: Bloomington 6-11, St. Joseph 8-11