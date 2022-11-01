St. Joseph’s season-long dream of returning to state almost came crumbling down on Tuesday night.
After the Lady Flyers dominated their first set against Houston Second Baptist in their TAAPS 5A area round playoff match, the Lady Eagles won the next two sets to put the Lady Flyers’ backs on the ropes in a 1-2 deficit at home.
“I had to remind them that their season would be over tonight,” said St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund. “I think they lost sight of that and felt like it was just another game and weren’t giving it 100% like they needed to on every single play.”
Following the motivation from their coach, the Lady Flyers snapped out of their slump and went on a 2-0 run to win the match in five sets (25-16, 23-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11).
“That put a lot of things in perspective, because it’s either we can play a few more games and have a great outcome and have our hard work (pay off), or we could have just gone home and be done,” said sophomore outside hitter Adison Ozuna. “But, we did not want to be done because we had worked so hard throughout the season.”
“That was our main motivation,” said junior setter Morgan Korinek. “Honestly we love each other so much that we kept playing for each other, and we knew that we wanted to win the game for each other, not just for ourselves.”
It was Korinek and Ozuna’s connection that sparked the Lady Flyers’ run in the final two sets, as the two combined for 14 kills and 16 assists in the run.
“It was just lots of teamwork,” Korinek said. “We really relied on each other. Defense was always helping offense. So, teamwork was the main thing that carried us through the game.”
Korinek ended the match recording a total of 46 assists, nine kills, and seven aces, while Ozuna finished with 28 kills and three aces.
Rhiana Reyes added the team high of 19 digs, while Maddie Stefka recorded seven blocks.
“(Korinek) is doing a good job of setting the ball rather than attacking it frequently,” Swanlund said. “She’s been notorious for getting nervous in playoff matches, so to be able to see her just relax and make some plays was encouraging.”
As to what got them in the 1-2 deficit in the first place, Swanlund believed that it was mainly just good play from the Lady Eagles.
"I think there was a possibility that Second Baptist thought that we were going to be tougher and thought that they couldn't compete," she said. "But once they realized that they could compete with us they stated showing up."
While Ozuna believed that her team shouldered more of the blame.
“I think we just kind of lost communication, and lost a little bit of energy through that, but we talked about it and we started to pick it up as the games went by and I think we pulled it together the last few sets," she said.
Nevertheless, Ozuna and Lady Flyers will use their near loss as a learning experience moving forward in their quest to return to the state title game.
“I will never take any game for granted, because it can always be my last game,” Ozuna said. “I learned that anything can come to an end at any time, and just to make sure that you’re always working hard and that you try your best.”