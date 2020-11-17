Some teams falter right before they reach the doorstep of a state championship. That was not the case for the St. Joseph volleyball team on Tuesday night.
The Flyers traveled to Rice Consolidated to face the Hyde Park Panthers in the TAPPS 5A state semifinals. The final score was a 3-0 victory for the Flyers, but it was a match where the Panthers gave it their all.
Despite often facing an early deficit, the Panthers clawed away at the score all night long and never seemed to dwindle until the final point.
It took key scores down the lane by senior Maiya Tillman and junior Kerigan Baumgartner, 18 and 11 kills respectively, to put the Panthers away and send the Flyers into the state final.
"It's been a crazy season with COVID and all that stuff," Tillman said. "But we've been working really hard at practice every single day, every single week, and it feels really good to know that our hard work's finally going to pay off."
The first set saw both highly motivated squads go neck and neck the entire way. The Flyers at one point led 11-8, but that lead quickly vanished as the two teams traded leads.
Twice, the Flyers faced game points from the Panthers but twice rallied and stole Game 1, 27-25.
In Game 2 the Flyers looked like they would run away with the victory. The team led by as many as 8 points in the second period, yet the Panthers persevered. A 9-2 run brought the score to 21-20 with the Panthers in striking distance.
However, St. Joseph put to bed any thoughts of a comeback. Four quick points and the Flyers took the 25-20 victory, leading 2-0 going into Game 3.
"The key was being consistent and attempting to push through consecutive points like we've been working on all season," St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund said. "We're trying to get the ball put away as soon as we can. I like to avoid long rallies if at all possible."
In Game 3, the Flyers scored the opening point and never trailed, winning 25-18 and punching their ticket to the TAPPS 5A State Championship Game.
"I think it's really great that we're showing in these games that it can be stressful, but we're able to come back and fight to win," Tillman said.
For a team that lost eight seniors last year, Swanlund is excited to see her team bounce back and stay competitive.
St. Joseph will play Carrollton Prince of Peace at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Braunfels Christian Academy.
"I just want to see a lot of effort out of each player," Swanlund said. "If they give it their entire heart, I know they can do it. If they can just stay consistent, we got this."
St. Joseph 3, Austin Hyde Park 0
St. Joseph: 27 25 25
Austin Hyde Park: 25 20 18
Highlights: (SJ) Maiya Tillman 18 kills, 16 digs, 6 blocks; Kerigan Baumgartner 11 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Ryan Ward 10 blocks, 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Morgan Korinek 2 kills, 13 assists, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 ace; Madi Korinek, 2 aces, 3 kills, 20 assists, 6 digs; Rhianna Reyes 14 digs, 2 assists, 2 kills; Taylor Foeh 4 blocks
Record: (SJ) — 16-5
